Sports

NMSU baseball coach Brian Green leaving to coach Washington State

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 04:09 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 06:49 PM MDT

Brian Green headed to Washington State

After helping to turn around a struggling Aggies baseball program, New Mexico State head coach Brian Green is leaving Las Cruces to try to engineer a similar turnaround for Washington State. 

NMSU confirmed Monday that the 47-year old Green is headed to Pullman after a remarkable run in Las Cruces. 

Green led the Aggies from just 11 wins in 2015 to four consecutive years with 30-plus victories, including 40 in 2018. 

That 2018 season also saw the Aggies claim the WAC Tournament title and book their spot in the NCAA Regionals. 

That ability to change the fortunes of a program certainly caught the attention of Washington State, which finished the 2019 season with just 11 wins. 

The Cougars also haven't been to the postseason since back-to-back appearances in 2009 and 2010. 

Meanwhile, NMSU is now searching for a new head coach to try to carry on the legacy of Green, who led the Aggies to the 38 wins and the top seed in the WAC Tournament in 2019 before they fell to Sacramento State in the conference tourney. 

 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


