N.M. Sports Hall of Fame honors NMSU baseball as team of the year

NMSU baseball to be honored

The 2018 New Mexico State baseball team has been selected as the "Team of the Year" by the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame and will be honored at the organization's annual banquet on April 7 in Albuquerque.

The team went 40-22 overall and won the program's first-ever WAC Tournament to secure a spot in the NCAA regionals for the first time since 2012.

The 2018 season saw the Aggies also rank nationally in a number of statistical categories. The team finished fifth in the nation in batting average (.310) and sixth in the country in runs scored (493). The squad's 25 total triples was good for third nationally as well.

“What a tremendous honor to be selected as the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame’s Team of the Year for 2018," said head coach Brian Green. "Many teams had great campaigns last year, so to be singled out as the team of the year is beyond special."

The 2018 Aggies also set program records in a number of categories including strikeouts (537) and fielding percentage (.977).

Additionally, six players were named to the All-WAC First Team at the end of the season.

"At the end of the day it is our responsibility to make this university better. Winning the award is a truly special honor. On behalf of a tremendous group of players, coaches, and staff from the record 2018 team, we say thank you!” said Green.

NMSU will begin its 2019 campaign at home against Texas Southern in a three-game series that runs from Feb. 15-17. The Aggies will then take on Yale at home in a three-game series set to begin on Feb. 22.

New Mexico State baseball season tickets are available for just $75 general admission and $100 for reserved seats. Fans looking to purchase can visit Ticketmaster or call the Pan Am ticket office at (575) 646-1420.