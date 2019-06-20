NFL BROTHERS HOST FOOTBALL CAMP IN EL PASO

Jones Brothers Host Football Camp

From Burges High School, to UTEP, and all the way to the NFL, Aaron and Alvin have never forgot where they came from.



The NFL twin brothers returned home to the Borderland today, making stops across the El Paso community to give back to the place that raised them.



Starting up this morning at Las Palmas Medical Center, the Jones' visited the Children's Pediatric Care Unit to brighten the days of sick patients.



"When we're up in the rooms, you see the kids smiling faces, they start warming up to you, getting interactive, that does make you take a step back," said Aaron, currently the starting running back for the Green Bay Packers.



Joining Aaron and Alvin at the hospital were fellow NFL cohorts DeShon Elliott of the Baltimore Ravens, Trevor Davis of the Green Bay Packers, Jeffrey Wilson of the San Francisco 49ers, and former UTEP Miner Roy Robertson-Harris of the Chicago Bears.



After stopping at the hospital, the players made their way to Burges, where the Jones brothers held their annual Youth Football Camp.



Aaron and Alvin both played at Burges prior to attending UTEP, and see the value in football holding a strong presence in the community.



"Sports in general help keep kids active, keep them doing something. I play video games, everybody plays video games, but this is what's going to keep you healthy, make you feel better," added Alvin, an up and coming linebacker with the Baltimore Ravens. "So it's always great to have football. It gives you a chance to go to college for free."



Kids came out in to droves to attend the youth football clinic, and they saw firsthand that the hard work the Jones brothers put in paid off. Aaron and Alvin showed the blueprint to the pros can be made through El Paso, and the community responded in the attendance at the clinic.