New Mexico State Introduces New Baseball Coach Mike Kirby

Kirby Comes with 28 Years of Experience

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 06:56 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 08:10 PM MDT

NMSU Introduces Kirby

Mike Kirby finally gets his chance to lead. 


After spending 28 years as an assistant at some of the top baseball programs in the country, Kirby was officially introduced as the 11th head baseball coach in New Mexico State Program history today. 


Kirby most recently comes from Nebraska, where he spent 5 years as a top assistant under former Major Leaguer Darin Erstad. 


Flanked by family, players, and NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia, Kirby was emotional as he was officially named Head Coach. 


"Just because all the work I've put into this," said Kirby. "My road has been incredible, but it wasn't a straight road. So for me just really flashing back to all the people that had an impact on my life, the different roads and twists and turns that I've had, have left me standing where I'm standing right now."
Kirby's circuitous path started as player at college baseball powerhouse Cal State Fullerton. As an assistant, he's coached at his alma mater, Oregon, UNLV, and most recently, Nebraska. 


Kirby's resume includes 7 conference championships, one national title, and he's seen 104 of his players get drafted into the MLB.  


But as Moccia put it, Kirby's background has made him a perfect fit to lead the Aggies now. 
"When you look at the programs that Coach has been affiliated with, I think any baseball person understand what Cal State Fullerton is," said Moccia of his new skipper. "But if you do a little deeper dive, the coaches that they've produced is nothing short of phenomenal. The head coaching tree is one of the best in the country." 


Kirby will have big shoes to fill replacing Brian Green, who was hired as the new head coach at Washington State last month. He inherits an offense that led the country in scoring last season, but his philosophy should align well. 


"I'll tell you this, we like to swing the bats, and we like to hit some pumps. That means home runs." 
Kirby's contract will run for four years and he's already hit the ground running assembling his staff. 

