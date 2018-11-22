Men's Basketball: Balanced NMSU defeats Eastern New Mexico, 92-65

The New Mexico State men's basketball team used an incredibly balanced attack Wednesday night to put away an overmatched Eastern New Mexico squad by a final of 92-65.

The Aggies saw 12 players score with four of them in double-figures. Terrell Brown was the high man for NMSU with 14 points including four three-pointers.

Forward Johnny McCants also made his season debut after missing time with a foot injury that he sustained playing in a pick-up game during the offseason.

McCants nailed a three-pointer in the first half, much to the crowd's delight, and finished with five points to go along with two rebounds and two assists.

The Aggies controlled the game from the start thanks to a huge 48-28 rebounding advantage over the Greyhounds, who also lost at UTEP by a score of 66-59 on Monday.

The win moved NMSU's record to 4-1 with their only loss so far coming a week ago at home against Saint Mary's.

Head coach Chris Jans said he was pleased that his team respected its opponent and didn't let up after an exhausting 98-94 road win Saturday over rival New Mexico.

“You know, we talked a lot about the approach leading up to this game in practice and then in shoot around,” Jans said. “It was really important to me that the number one key was that we had the correct approach. That we respected our opponent, we respected the game, that we’re not only competing against Eastern New Mexico, but we’re competing against future opponents."

NMSU has a nice break to look forward to before returning to the court at UTEP on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

The Aggies already beat UTEP convincingly this season, winning the first matchup 96-69 back on Nov. 9.