Rapinoe benched, but U.S. women defeat England 2-1 to advance to World Cup final nonetheless

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 12:27 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 04:40 PM MDT

LYON, France - U.S. Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe did not play in Tuesday afternoon's World Cup soccer semifinals match against England, but the American team won a 2-1 victory to advance to the final without her.

USA started forward Christen Press in Rapinoe's place — and she scored the first goal of the game in the 10th minute to put the USA up 1-0. It was also Press' first goal of the tournament.

England would respond as Ellen White buried her sixth goal of the tournament a short time later to tie it up at 1-1.  But then, Alex Morgan restored the U.S. lead, 2-1 to celebrate her 30th birthday and become the tourney's top scorer.

USA will play the winner of Wednesday's second semifinal -- either the Netherlands or Sweden -- for the championship on Sunday.

No reason was offered before the game for the suprise lineup omission that left Rapinoe on the bench, but an ESPN correspondent tweeted, "This is not tactical. Rapinoe not even warming up on sideline. She had tape on right leg yesterday."

Coach Jill Ellis confirmed in post-game remarks that Rapinoe had a slight hamstring strain.

"I feel we have a deep bench and called upon another player and thought they did a fantastic job," Ellis said.

Rapinoe, who is making her third World Cup appearance, said she feels like she will be ready for Sunday's final when the USA defends its' championship.

(CNN contributed to this report.)

