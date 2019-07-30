Mayfield Head Football Coach is enshrined into New Mexico Coaches Hall of Honor, along side father

Mayfield Head Football Coach Enshrined in New Mexico Coaches Hall of Honor

Albuquerque, New, Mexico - Coach Bradley was inducted into the Hall of Honor by his daughter, Machaela Bradley the 29th of July, 2019.

This is the second Bradley to be welcomed into the Hall.

His father Jim Bradley was enshrined back in 1990 and won 310 games over his career.

The Bradley's combined have 10 trips to the New Mexico State Championship.

Michael Bradley spoke to our Tom Scott and said, "Being in the New Mexico Hall of Honor is something that is special to me. Number one because of my father. I was there when he was inducted into the Hall of Honor. It's not about me, it's about everyone else. This is for Mayfield High School and this is for the community of Las Cruces."