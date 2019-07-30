Sports

Mayfield Head Football Coach is enshrined into New Mexico Coaches Hall of Honor, along side father

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 12:13 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:16 AM MDT

Mayfield Head Football Coach Enshrined in New Mexico Coaches Hall of Honor

Albuquerque, New, Mexico - Coach Bradley was inducted into the Hall of Honor by his daughter, Machaela Bradley the 29th of July, 2019.

This is the second Bradley to be welcomed into the Hall.

His father Jim Bradley was enshrined back in 1990 and won 310 games over his career.

The Bradley's combined have 10 trips to the New Mexico State Championship.

Michael Bradley spoke to our Tom Scott and said, "Being in the New Mexico Hall of Honor is something that is special to me.  Number one because of my father.  I was there when he was inducted into the Hall of Honor.  It's not about me, it's about everyone else.  This is for Mayfield High School and this is for the community of Las Cruces."


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

US & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sports
Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?