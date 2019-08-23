Sports

Luke Laufenberg, UTEP tight end & son of ex-Cowboys QB, dies of cancer at 21

By:
  • ABC-7 & Associated Press

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 11:31 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 07:02 PM MDT

Luke Laufenberg obit

DALLAS, Texas - Luke Laufenberg, the son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg and a tight end at UTEP, has died after a nearly two-year battle with cancer. He was 21.

The elder Laufenberg posted on social media on Thursday, writing "we lost a son, a brother, a friend, and a warrior. Have never seen a person battle like Luke Laufenberg, but he lost his fight with cancer."

A former walk-on at Texas A&M, Luke Laufenberg played at Mesa Community College before getting diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma after his only season at the junior college in 2017. He was declared cancer-free in May 2018 before experiencing further complications this past spring. As a result, Luke Laufenberg never got a chance to play for the Miners.

"Luke Laufenberg touched our hearts and souls forever. His spirit and fight are reminders of what it means to play and coach the game of football. He was a fighter, a champion and a wonderful person," said UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel.

"He was a very talented young man that lived his life and left a huge mark on everyone he came in contact with. He was a wonderful individual and will not be forgotten on our football team," Dimel continued. "Our student-athletes learned from how he prepared himself and the way he handled adversity. I know Luke loved playing football for UTEP and he will forever be a Miner!"

Babe Laufenberg started six games for San Diego in 1988 before going to the Cowboys. He was Troy Aikman's backup in 1990, getting most of his playing time in the final two games when Aikman was injured. Babe Laufenberg went on to a successful TV and radio career in Dallas.

An emotional Cowboys coach Jason Garrett cut short his daily meeting with reporters not long after learning of Luke Laufenberg's death. Fighting back tears, Garrett said, "Whatever was going on, he just had this way, this strength, unlike I've ever seen."

Luke Laufenberg attended Jesuit High School in Dallas before spending his senior year at a small suburban private school.

 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family