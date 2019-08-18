Locomotive pay tribute to 'El Paso Strong' in 2-0 home victory
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Locomotive FC said it simply with this tweet: "Today, tomorrow, and forever, we are all El Paso Strong."
The team wore El Paso Strong patches during Saturday night's home match, its first since the Aug. 3 tragedy. The Locomotive defeated the Tacoma Defiance 2-0.
The Locomotive said the team will continue to wear those patches on their uniforms through the rest of the season "as a constant reminder of this city's strength."
