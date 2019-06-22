Sports

Locomotive FC Sign 11-Year-Old Cancer Patient

Locomotive FC find themselves at the top of the USL standings, but today they brought in a free agent who's beaten much more than any goalkeeper. 

11-year-old Amber Berry has been battling leukemia since 2016, and next month, she'll finish her last round of chemotherapy. For her bravery, the El Paso Locomotive rewarded her with a contract. 

In anticipation of their home match tomorrow against the Las Vegas, the Locomotive announced the signing of Berry to a one day contract today at Southwest University Park. 

The team welcomed Amber and her family to the stadium this morning, greeting her at the gate along with Amber's nurses and caretakers from Providence Children's Hospital. 

After presenting Amber with her own jersey, the Locos welcomed her into practice, where she met with the team and spoke with Coach Mark Lowry. 

From there, it was on to the much-anticipated press conference, where Amber was met by Locomotive General Manager Andrew Forrest. 

"We are so excited to sign Amber Berry to a one-day contract with the team," said Forrest. "She has shown incredible resiliency and courage in her battle with leukemia and has been under the highest standard of care from the great team at The Hospitals of Providence. Because of their hard work and Amber's fighting spirit, we know Amber will be able to enjoy being a kid again when she completes her treatments." 

Amber will be on the sidelines in uniform for the Locomotive tomorrow night, and will make appearances signing autographs, in the press box, as well as unveiling an original art display for the Locomotive gameday poster. 

"It's important to always stay positive, think of happy thoughts and in the end, you'll see how much you've accomplished," said Amber.  "My team has been my mom, my family and all the nurses and doctors who have helped get me better.  I can't wait to take on this next challenge as a Locomotive for a day."

Amber's fighting spirit will be a welcome addition to El Paso's roster. She has already knocked out 54 rounds of chemotherapy, and has just one more remaining next month. 

Regardless of the scoreboard tomorrow night, consider Amber a true champion. 

