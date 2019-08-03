Sports

Locomotive FC Postpone Tonight's Home Match; School Districts Cancel Sporting Events

No Makeup Date Has Been Announced

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 02:29 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 02:29 PM MDT

In the aftermath of today's tragic shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso, the El Paso Locomotive FC have postponed tonight's home match against Portland Timbers 2. No makeup date has been set.  

MountainStar Sports Group, the Locomotive ownership group, released the following statement: "In light of today's tragedy in El Paso, Texas, tonight's Locomotive match against Portland Timbers 2 will be postponed until further notice. More information will be disseminated once available. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and our community." 

In addition to the Locomotive FC, School Districts across the Borderland have responded in the wake of the shooting, canceling all school activities and sporting events.

Each the El Paso, Socorro, Clint, and Ysleta Independent School Districts announcing via statements the cancellation of all schools events in an abundance of caution. 

Stay tuned to ABC-7 for all updates as more information becomes released.   

 


