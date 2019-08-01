Sports

Locomotive FC Lose Crucial Road Rivalry Match

El Paso Winless in 7 Matches

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 11:10 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:17 PM MDT

Locomotive Lose On Road to New Mexico

El Paso Locomotive FC took a quick trip up I-25 North in search of their first win since June 15th and it ended in a shutout at the hands of their border state rivals. 


Locomotive FC were blanked 3-0 on the road at New Mexico United tonight, extending their winless match streak up to 7 games.  


Playing without leading goal scorer Jerome Kiesewetter and starting goalkeeper Logan Ketterer due to injury, the Locomotive trailed 1-0 on a penalty kick from United Forward Kevaughn Frater. Frater beat Locomotive backup Jermaine Fordah for the opening goal. 


The wheels hen fell off in the 71st minute when Fordah was caught off his line, leaving an empty net for United's Chris Wehan. 


Wehan struck again in the 75th minute, when Frater created space in the box and sent in a cross which Wehan headed home. 


Locomotive FC actually dominated possession throughout, controlling 58% to New Mexico's 42%. But in the end, the final score left El Paso at a loss. The defeat dropped El Paso to 6th Place in the USL Western Conference Standings. 


Locomotive FC return to action at home this Saturday against Portland Timbers II. 


