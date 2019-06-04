Sports

Local High School Product Selected in MLB Draft

Americas' Hernaiz Picked by Orioles

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 04:49 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 04:52 PM MDT

El Paso's top professional baseball prospect has received the call he's always dreamed of. Americas shortstop Darrell Hernaiz was selected Tuesday by the Baltimore Orioles in the 5th Round of the 2019 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-1 senior was selected 139th overall. 


"I'm pumped to be drafted by the Orioles," Hernaiz said. "It was exciting when I got drafted. It's a dream come true. Being drafted was always a goal of mine and playing in the majors is always something I've wanted to do."


The 17-year-old Hernaiz hit .404 this past season with six doubles, seven home runs, and 30 walks, helping the Trail Blazers reach the state playoffs. 


"We're proud of Darell," Americas coach Jesse Munoz said. "He's a great kid and he worked so hard for this opportunity. He's got a bright future ahead of him."​​​​​​​


Hernaiz will have a decision to make, as he is currently signed to play baseball next season at Texas Tech. Should he not sign with Baltimore, he will then have the option to play collegiately with the Red Raiders. 


