Sports

JJ Calderon stepping down as head coach of Eastlake football

Calderon was named the new SISD Athletic Director

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 10:50 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:50 PM MDT

El Paso, TX - After building the Eastlake High School Football Program from the ground, head coach JJ Calderon is moving on.

The Socorro Independent School District named Calderon the District's new Director of Athletics at a board meeting tonight, ending Calderon's 6 year run as Eastlake's Head Football Coach.

Calderon had been the Eastlake program's coach since its inception in 2013, and led the Falcons to 5 straight winning seasons from 2013 to 2017.

Calderon also coached Eastlake to two area championships, five bi-district titles, and three district championships. 

The Falcons finished last season with a 5-6 record.


