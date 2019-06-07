Hot Start Gives Chihuahuas Sweep of Cubs

After taking the first two in the series on the road against the Iowa Cubs, the El Paso Chihuahuas went for the sweep tonight at Principal Park.



An offensive explosion in the first three innings gave them just that as the Chihuahuas hung on for an 8-5 victory.



The Chihuahuas jumped out to a 6-0 lead on the Cubs, behind a pair of RBIs from Jose Pirela. Pirela hit a solo home run in the first inning, his seventh of the year, and then doubled in the third to plate another run. When Aderlin Rodriguez singled home Jason Vosler later in the inning, El Paso suddenly had a 6 run lead.



After the Cubs cut the deficit in half to 6-3 in the 4th, Vosler made sure the game was out of reach.

Vosler hit solo home runs in the 5th and 7th innings, for his 10th and 11th of the year, and by that time it was too late for Iowa to make a comeback.



The win gives the Dogs their 5th in a row and keeps their unbeaten record in the month of June alive.



El Paso continues their road trip tomorrow with the start of a three game series at Omaha. First pitch is at 6:05.