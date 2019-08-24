High school football season begins in New Mexico; Scores from Week 1
Scores from Week 1 in New Mexico
New Mexico - Texas high schools will kick-off their season next week, but in New Mexico the season is officially underway. Here are some scores from Week 1 in the Land of Enchantment.
Atrisco Hertitage vs. Mayfield - Game was canceled midway because of weather, and school officials tell ABC-7 the game will not be made up. Mayfield was leading 2-0 in the first quarter.
Las Cruces 55 - Manzano 27
Centennial 54 - Rio Rancho 53 - Game had to be settled in overtime. Rio Rancho was leading Centennial by 28 points in the second half, but Centennial would go on a run to force overtime and ultimately get the win.
Onate 0 - Rio Rancho Cleveland 50
Cobre vs. Santa Teresa -- Game was also canceled because of the weather. No word on if the game will be made up.
Chaparral 0 - Lovington 53
Gadsden 19 - Deming 26