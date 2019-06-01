Gary Pippen receives awards
El Paso, Texas - Legendary coach Gary Pippen was honorered at Eastwood High School.
Coach Pippen was a part of the 1967 Eastwood state championship basketball team.
That team is the last EPISD squad to achieve the accomplishment.
Pippen was given the Sabre Award for being with the Troopers for 25 years.
He then received the Sarge Award which goes to a staff member that has been a part of Eastwood High School for 50 years.
Coach retired in 2018.
