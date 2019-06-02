Game three of the Stanley Cup
St Louis, Missouri - It was game three of the Stanley Cup.
The series was tied and the Blues were at home looking to take a lead.
Things started fast in the first period.
Boston's Torey Krug would get a shot off during a power play that would redirect off of Patrice Bergeron's shoulder into the net.
Still in the first, Charlie Croyle would be the beneficiary of some nice passing leading to a two to nothing lead!
In the second period down four to zip the Blue Sweaters made some noise.
Ivan Barbshev receives an assist from Zach Stanford and breaks the shutout.
Would not be enough though as the Bruins pick up game three and the lead, winning seven to two.
They play again on Monday.
