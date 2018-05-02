Sports

Former pro golfer Rich Beem donates golf cart to NMSU

Posted: May 01, 2018 11:15 PM MDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 11:27 PM MDT

Rich Beem donates golf cart to NMSU

Former pro golfer Rich Beem donated a golf cart valued at more than $10,000 to NMSU in a special ceremony Tuesday. 

Beem was a member of the NMSU golf team from 1988-92 and went on to win the 2002 PGA Championship, holding off Tiger Woods on the final day. 

Beem says when he was a golfer at NMSU he had to walk the course, and would have loved the chance to ride in a new cart. 

"Oh gosh, yeah, are you kidding me?  In fact, I had to walk every time I was in college like everybody else.  And you're happy to walk in leather-soled shoes and spikes," he said.  "No, this is actually pretty new.  Brand new, state-of-the-art.  This is about as new as you could possibly get." 

Beem says he also hoped to honor other NMSU golf greats with his donation including his father, Larry Beem, who played and coached at NMSU. 

"It's just kind of one of these programs that I've always been a part of," he said. "You know, growing up, my dad talked about going to New Mexico State University.  I obviously went through the program following in his footsteps."

Beem won three PGA events in his professional career.  In addition to his major title, Beem won the 1999 Kemper Open and The International in 2002. 

