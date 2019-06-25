Former NMSU Aggie Pascal Siakam wins NBA's Most Improved Player Award



The awards just keep on coming for former New Mexico State University basketball player, Pascal Siakam.

The Toronto Raptors forward was chosen as the 2018-19's most improved player of the year.

Siakam was able to up his scoring this season, from his 7.3 points last season to 16.9 this year.

Siakam's rebounding also improved from 4.5 to 6.9, and his three-point percentage increased from 22 to 36.9 percent.

The former Aggie won a NBA championship title with the Toronto Raptors after the Raptors defeated the defending NBA Champs, the Golden State Warriors, 4 games to 2.

Siakam emerged as a secondary scorer to Kawhi Leonard,



In game one of the NBA Finals, Siakam scored 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting, including 11 straight field goal makes at one point.

Siakam defeated Brooklyn Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell and Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox for the award.

