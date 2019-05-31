Former NMSU Aggie Pascal Siakam leads Raptors to Game 1 Finals win over Warriors
TORONTO, Canada - Former NMSU Men's Basketball star Pascal Siakam's 32-point performance led the Raptors to their first ever NBA Finals win Thursday night.
The Raptors beat the back-to-back defending champion Warriors 118-109.
Siakam, who was drafted by the Raptors in 2016, stepped up after Raptors Star Kawhi Leonard was double-teamed most of the game.
According to the NBA Stats Twitter Account, Siakam is one of only seven players to score more than 30 points on 80 percent shooting or better. The other players to do that are: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar James Worthy Adrian Dantley Michael Jordan Toni Kukoc Shaquille O'Neal.
Game 2 is on Sunday, and you can watch it only on ABC-7.
