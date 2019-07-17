Former Del Valle QB on watch list for Davey O'Brien Award
Steven Montez makes watch list
Former Del Valle Conquistador, Steven Montez, made the watch list for a very prestigious award.
Montez has played great as the quarterback for the Colorado University Buffaloes, and the rest of the country is taking notice.
Montez is one of 30 college quarterbacks who made the watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award.
The award is presented every year at the end of the football season to the nation's best quarterback.
Montez is entering his senior year at Colorado and as a junior, the El Paso native threw for 2,849 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Montez has some good company on the watch list that includes Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Sam Ehlinger from the University of Texas.
