EP Locomotive FC & San Antonio FC end match in a 0-0 draw

San Antonio, TX -

For the first time the El Paso Locomotive FC and San Antonio FC met on the pitch for a USL showdown.

The game was in San Antonio on a Wednesday night, and El Paso fans were well represented.

The fans showed up, but goals were hard to come by.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw, neither team able to score.

Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer had a massive save in the opening minutes of the match to keep things scoreless.

It was after San Antonio FC was awarded a penalty in the 17th minute.

El Paso sits in third place in the Western Conference with 27 points.

This is the first of the Locomotive's three straight road games over the next 10 days.

El Paso will next travel to Fresno to face the Foxes this Saturday.

