El Paso school coach tries to stop Disneyland fight caught on video

By:
  • ABC-7 and AP

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 07:33 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 11:39 PM MDT

Disneyland Fight

LOS ANGELES, California - Jason Blair, who is the head football coach at Hanks High School in El Paso, tried to intervene in another family's brawl at Disneyland over the weekend that was captured on video and has gone viral.

Blair was on vacation with his own family at theme park when the melee occurred.

Officers were called to the park on Saturday to help break up the fight, which began between a brother and sister but quickly involved other family members, police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

The video, which was getting attention after being posted to YouTube on Sunday, shows a woman appearing to spit in her brother's face in Mickey's Toontown. It quickly escalated to blows and hair-pulling as several people were knocked to the ground over the course of nearly five minutes.

Others in the family intervened, as did bystanders like Blair who tried to break up the fight. It took Disneyland security several minutes to respond, the video shows. Park-goers were calling for help amid children's screams and cries.

Police arrived after the fight was over, Wyatt said. The family members declined to cooperate with authorities and were escorted off Disneyland property.

"Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated," Disneyland Resort spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said in an email. "Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department."

Police took an initial report but couldn't move forward without the family's cooperation, Wyatt said. Once officers saw the video, they reopened the case and will work with prosecutors to see if any charges should be filed, such as disturbing the peace, domestic violence and assault.

Mike Lyster, a spokesman for the city attorney's office, said it's too early to think about filing charges and the police department must finish its investigation.

Police do not know what prompted the fight. No injuries were reported.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


