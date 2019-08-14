El Paso Locomotive to honor victims of mass shooting during Saturday's match

The Locomotive at practice.

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Locomotive FC will be honoring the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting during its match against Sounders FC 2 on Saturday.

The team announced the theme of the night will be "El Paso Strong." The first 1,500 fans in the stadium will receive a free "El Paso Strong flag."

Players will debut a new jersey with an "El Paso Strong" patch which they will wear the rest of the season.

American, Mexican and German flags will also be flown to honor the victims.

The El Paso Fusion Youth Soccer team will be in attendance. The team was fundraising at Walmart when the shooting took place.

A portion of ticket sales will go to the fund set up to help victims and their families.

You can buy tickets here.