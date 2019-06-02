El Paso Locomotive take a road trip for show down against the Tacoma Defiance

Locomotive taking on the Tacoma Defiance

Tacoma, Washington - The El Paso Locomotive were on the road looking for those important three points.

Taking on a Tacoma Defiance team that have playoff aspirations of their own.

Locomotive would strike first, after an El Paso corner kick the Defiance defenders clear the ball but Yuma returns it with a shot of his own.

The Loco MVP Jerome Kiesewetter followed the shot with a chip over the keepers head for the goal.

The Defiance though were looking for an offsides call they definitely had an expectation of receiving but the zebra would be silent.

42nd minute in and Justin Dillion beats a defender and right foots it for his fifth goal in five games.

In the second half though El Paso kept up the pressure.

Bryan Rebellion would take a shot from around 20 feet out that would get blocked. Omar Salgado would pick up the rebound for his attempt but Calvin Rezendes could not resist and added his stamp to the play for the goal.

That would give the El Paso Locomotive a lead they would not lose.

They will host the LA Galaxy 2 at Southwest University Park June 8th at 7:30PM.