El Paso Legend Cody Decker Retires From Baseball

Decker Spent 11 Seasons in the Minor Leagues

Posted: Jul 07, 2019 11:12 PM MDT

Cody Decker Retires

Cody Decker is a semi-real life Crash Davis. 


He's the active leader in minor league home runs with 204, and if you're not familiar with Decker, he's somewhat of a folk hero in El Paso. 


Decker was with the El Paso Chihuahuas in 2014 and 2015, and led the team in home runs in both those season. 


His active presence on social media and fun-loving personality was well-known around the clubhouse and town. 
Decker only spent all of one month of his career in the Major Leagues, a brief stint with the San Diego Padres in 2015, but he never let it deter him from playing the game he loved. 


After 11 seasons in the Minor Leagues, Decker announced his retirement from baseball today. But like any local celebrity would, he made sure to go out in style. 


In his final at-bat for the Reno Aces, Decker hit a 2-run walk-off home run to left center field to beat the Sacramento River Cats.


Decker was mobbed at the plate by his teammates in what would turn out to be his last time playing in a baseball uniform. 


Decker was loved by El Paso, and the feeling is mutual. 


He will formally announce his retirement in El Paso Monday morning at Southwest University Park, but it wouldn't be a surprise if it was the last we heard of the legend of Cody Decker making an impact on the game of baseball. 
 

