El Paso hosting U.S soccer watch parties

US Soccer Watch Parties

With Sunday marking one of the biggest days in American soccer history, one El Paso bar is opening up early to cater to its fans.

The Brass Monkey at 3233 N. Mesa Street will be opening Sunday morning at 8 AM to host a viewing party for the 9 AM Women's World Cup Final, as the United States Women's National Team goes for a second straight World Cup title.

It'll be a long day at the Brass Monkey as then Sunday night at 7 PM, they'll get set to do it all over again for the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final between the United States and Mexico.

The Brass Monkey has become headquarters to the American Outlaws El Paso Chapter, the official fan group of United States Soccer. Making their watch parties genuinely feel like a game day atmosphere.

Brass Monkey usually open their doors at 11 AM, but for the Outlaws, they've pushed up the time.