El Paso High held their Tiger Volleyball Fundraiser Tournament
El Paso, Texas - El Paso High School held their annuals Tiger Volleyball Tournament.
Multiple teams were on hand and over 150 co-ed players.
There were prizes for the first place finishers in their divisions.
The money goes to helping the team with expenditures like uniforms, tournament costs and travel.
Even alumni come back to help put in work.
Emily Perez who graduated from El Paso high and is now on the Incarnate Word Volleyball team said, "This tournament is a fundraiser for the program. You can bring a team to play and the proceeds help the school."
