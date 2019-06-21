Sports

EL PASO GIRLS SOCCER TEAM MAKES NATIONALS

Rage FC U18 Represents City

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 07:13 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 07:13 PM MDT

FC Rage U18 El Paso

The El Paso Rage FC U18 Girls Soccer Team will get the chance to represent the Borderland on the national stage. 


After dominating at Regionals in Round Rock, TX last weekend, the girls will become the first team from El Paso to ever be represented at the National Tournament in Nashville next month.

 
The Rage put the clamps down defensively in Round Rock, not allowing a single goal throughout the entire Regional Tournament. Their clean sheet also set records, becoming just the 2nd team in Tournament history to go without allowing a goal. 


"After the third game, we had three shutouts and I was like 'Wow we can go the whole tournament without allowing any goals,'" said goalkeeper Karina Ortega. "So it was pretty exciting after the championship and we finished winning 2-0."


It's quite the mix of girls on the Rage roster, representing all corners of El Paso.


Since the team plays on the club circuit, the girls often play each other at the high school level, representing schools like Americas, Coronado, Franklin, Eastlake, and Canutillo, to name a few. 
But in Nashville, next month, the girls will be representing one team, and one city. 


"Them being from all over the city of El Paso, it's really huge because it's not coming from one side of town," said coach Steve Donnelly.  "These girls are coming from all over the city and they're playing for El Paso now. 


The girls' chip-on-their-shoulder mindset is what could set them apart in the Music City. 


"We're gonna be able to show that El Paso girls have talent as well as other big cities. Here in Texas and all over the country," said Bianca Chacon, MVP of the Round Rock Regional.


Now the Rage have been traveling all over the state, from Austin to Houston and back, en route to their national run, and are in need of financial help to cover the travel expenses to Nashville for the National Tournament. 


If you'd like to help fund these girls' national run, you can contact Coach Steve Donnelly at 915-525-1675. 


