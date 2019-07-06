Sports

El Paso getting ready to host Triple A All-Star Game

EL PASO, Texas - The city of El Paso is getting set to host the 2019 Triple A All Star Festivities next Monday at Southwest University Park. And with the national eye on the Borderland, there’s a lot of prep work.

The city has been doing their part to get the word out, but for those who are unaware of next week's festivities, here's what you can expect. 

Kicking off on Monday with the 2019 Home Run Derby, gates will open up at 6 p.m. with the Derby itself getting underway at 7 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Infielder Ty France will be representing the hometown team, and tickets are still available to try and snag a home run souvenir. 

Tuesday will be a meet and greet with players and officials in San Jacinto Plaza, and the celebration will be capped off on Wednesday night with the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, also starting at 7 p.m. 

Tickets are still available for the game at the ballpark box office, but team officials are expecting a standing-room only crowd.

As far as who’ll be taking the field in Wednesday night’s game, fans could be seeing future Hall-of-Famers. 

With game alums like Derek Jeter, Pedro Martinez, & Mike Piazza, the talent that will be in El Paso is some that might not come around again. 
 
And it’s not just the team prepping for big crowds, it’s also the nearby watering holes, like Whiskey Blonde on San Antonio Street. 

"We'll be fully stocked," said owner Jacob Perez.

Parking will be available at the regular downtown lots, as well as the street, but the downtown streetcar will be free to the public! 

And get ready for your close-up El Paso, because not only will teams from across the country be represented, the MLB Network will also be televising the game nationally on TV. 

It will be a fun-filled 3 days in the Borderland, and it's unsure when El Paso will host again, so don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

