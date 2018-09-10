El Paso Chihuahuas lose to Fresno in PCL championship series

El Paso Chihuahuas

El Paso Chihuahuas

EL PASO, Texas - The dream of bringing the Pacific Coast League Championship trophy back to El Paso is over.

The Chihuahuas fell to the Fresno Grizzlies Sunday night with a final score of 10-1.

The Chihuahuas' strong season came to an end after a five-game series in which the team scored first, only to let the Grizzlies score 10 unanswered runs.

The Grizzlies will advance to play the Memphis Redbirds in the PCL Championship Series.

Sunday was the first time in the five-game series the home team won, and this was the only game of the series that was not settled by one or two runs, according to team officials.

This is also the second consecutive year that the Chihuahuas' season ended on a decisive fifth game, after falling to Memphis in the finale of the 2017 PCL Championship Series. El Paso is now 14-12 all-time in postseason games, according to a news release.

Check out the box score here.