Eastwood football team gets City Council sendoff amid sorrow over ex-teammate's death

EL PASO, Texas - In a moment of part celebration and part heartbreak, the Eastwood High School football team stood before El Paso City Council members on Tuesday.

The football team is mourning the death of former teammate Eddie Cruz, who drowned over the Labor Day weekend. Cruz played on last year’s football team.

But council members also gave the team a sendoff after a long fought battle to overturn a decision to cancel a football game versus Plano High School following the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso.

Players were each given a book for the road trip, the team was presented with a trophy, and their were plenty of well wishes.

The Eastwood Troopers were set to travel to Frisco Tuesday evening and will play the Plano Wildcats in the now much-publicized game on Thursday at the Ford Center at the Star.

The game will be broadcast live on ABC-7 at 6 p.m.