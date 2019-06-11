Del Valle names its next head football coach
Rudy Contreras will take over the program
The Del Valle Conquistadores have a new head football coach, and he's no stranger to the program.
Sources confirmed that Rudy Contreras will take over the program pending approval by the Ysleta Independent School District.
The news of Contreras being named the head football coach was first reported by Prep One USA.
Contreras has been an assistant football coach at Del Valle for the last 9 years, and he was most recently the team's offensive coordinator.
Contreras will lead the Del Valle Conquistadores next football season after the team's former head coach, Jess Perales, resigned.
Perales had been the head coach at Del Valle for 15 years, but he resigned in May after he accepted a head coaching job at Naaman Forest, a high school in Dallas.
