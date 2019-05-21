Sports

Del Valle football coach Jesse Perales leaving to take new coaching position

Posted: May 20, 2019 02:58 PM MDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 08:43 PM MDT

Del Valle football will have a new head coach this season. 

Jesse Perales, hired in 2004, is leaving 5A football in El Paso to take a 6A job in the Metroplex with Garland Namaan Forest. The story was first reported Monday by Prep 1. 

Namaan Forest is in need of some changes after finishing 4-7 last season, and they're now turning to the former leader of the Conquistadores to provide that spark. 

Perales told ABC-7 Monday that he feels this is a great opportunity to showcase the coaching talent found in El Paso. 

"And I feel like, yeah, I am representing El Paso to an extent and the Hispanic community.  And I'll have a chip on my shoulder because I know that failure is not an option for me.  I've got to go and do my absolute best.  And I know if I do, it'll be enough."

Del Valle witnessed plenty of success during the Perales years, going 125-50 in his tenure.  That means the Conquistadores won more than 71-percent of their games with Perales in charge. 

The team also won ten bi-district games under their former coach including a game this past season against Amarillo. 

The Conquistadores would eventually fall in the area round against Denton Ryan in what turned out to be the last game under Coach Perales. 

Perales helped groom several standout college players including current Colorado quarterback and NFL hopeful Steven Montez, who wished Perales well on Twitter Monday.  But he wasn't alone.  Perales says he's shocked by the number of people who have reached out to him after learning of his new job.

"I'm so humbled.  I can't believe that I've had this kind of effect on people.  It's been all over.  It's been everywhere.  And today has been an emotional rollercoaster," said Perales.

Now, the search for a new head coach begins at Del Valle.  No matter who ends up getting the job, the new coach will have some big shoes to fill in the 2019 season and beyond. 

