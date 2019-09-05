Dallas Cowboys reach agreement on extension with star running back Ezekiel Elliott

Zeke is back with Cowboys

DALLAS, Texas - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be able to buy a lot of cereal.

The star running back has agreed to a six-year, $90 million extension, per sources informed of the deal.

The NFL Network reports that in all, it's $103 million over eight years, with $50 million guaranteed.

Elliott opted not to join the team for training camp until he and the team could come to an agreement on his extension.

Elliott made his way back to Dallas in order to finalize the deal.

It's not clear if Elliott will play in the Cowboys' season opener on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Elliott has averaged 101.2 rush YPG in his career (second in NFL history, minimum 40 games played, behind only Jim Brown's 104.3). Zeke became just the fifth player in NFL history with 4,000-plus rush yards and 1,000-plus receiving yards in his first three seasons, joining Chris Johnson (2008-2010), LaDainian Tomlinson (2001-2003), Barry Sanders (1989-1991) and Ottis Anderson (1979-1981).

Since entering the league in 2016, Elliott has 19 games with 100-plus rushing yards, five more than the next closest player (Jordan Howard, 14).

Since 2016, the Cowboys have averaged 23.9 points, 361.5 total yards and 142.0 rushing yards per game with Elliott in the lineup. Sans the start back those totals dipped to 19.9 points, 297.3 total yards and 106.0 rushing yards per game.

Zeke's presence has also made life easier for Dak Prescott, whose passer rating is 12.2 points lower in full games that Elliott has not played.

Elliott's new massive deal marks the fourth big payday the Cowboys have shelled out this offseason. Dallas handed pass-rusher Demarcus Lawrence $105 million in April, inked linebacker Jaylon Smith to a $63 million deal in August, and gave right tackle La'el Collins a five-year extension with $50 million in new money on Tuesday.

Even with all that cash shelled out, the Cowboys are still staring at potential big deals for Prescott, receiver Amari Cooper and corner Byron Jones.

Business never sleeps in Dallas.

