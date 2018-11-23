Cowboys beat Redskins in Thanksgiving showdown for third consecutive win

The Dallas Cowboys continued to roll Thanksgiving day, beating the Redskins 31-23 to claim their third win in a row.

The Cowboys and Redskins are now both sitting at 6-5 atop the NFC East standings with five regular season games to go.

Ezekiel Elliott had 26 carries for 121 yards and a first quarter touchdown that gave Dallas an early 7-0 lead.

After he found the end zone, Elliott then found a Salvation Army kettle just like he did last year. However, instead of jumping into the kettle, Elliott pulled out $21 in cash, which he then deposited into the big red bucket.

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy completed 24 of his 38 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns for Washington. However, McCoy threw three interceptions filling in for Alex Smith, who broke his leg four days ago in a loss against the Texans.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott had a solid game for Dallas, going 22/31 for 289 yards to go along with two touchdown passes and no interceptions. Prescott also added a spectacular five-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter in which he evaded multiple defenders en route to a diving score that gave Dallas a 31-13 lead.

Amari Cooper had a spectacular game for the Cowboys with eight catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns including scoring grabs of 40 and 90 yards.

After that play concluded, Elliott then picked up Prescott and placed him in the Salvation Army kettle.

The Cowboys now turn their attention to a home game next Thursday against the red-hot New Orleans Saints.