Conference USA football games set to air on NFL Network

As it turns out, NFL Network is not just for professional football.

Conference USA, the league in which UTEP plays, announced a four-year deal with the NFL Network Monday to broadcast games on Saturdays in the fall.

“While exploring new media options for football, NFL Network stood out as an excellent opportunity for national exposure,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “We look forward to showcasing our conference through their tremendous platform and reach.”

The deal begins this upcoming season with one game set to be broadcast each Saturday.

However, we won't know exactly which games will be broadcast until a later date, so it's unclear currently if any of the 2019 matchups will feature the Miners.

C-USA football games on NFL Network will also be available through the NFL app and via Watch NFL Network on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.