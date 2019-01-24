Community Champions: Youth wrestlers making a splash for El Paso

Local wrestlers soaring to new heights

The New Mexico National Showdown wrestling tournament typically draws quite a crowd.

This year, there were more than 1,000 total competitors and 150 teams competing across different age groups.

Despite the vast number of entrants, a small group of 13 wrestlers from El Paso managed to finish in the top 10-percent, coming in 14th in the tournament.

The wrestlers came from different age groups and different clubs but managed to band together to help draw some attention to the quality of wrestlers we have in El Paso.

Additionally, Alexis Montes of Takedown Elite recently scored a major victory. Montes competed at a national tournament in Tulsa, Okla. and took first place in the 15 and under division at 123 lbs.

"We put in work every day," she said. "We grind really hard. We have the passion and the dedication for the sport."

Now, these wrestlers hoping to do the same at a tournament they will host in early March.

The 2019 Texas USA State Wrestling Championships will be held on March 2nd at the El Paso County Coliseum.

For more info or to register, click this link then search for events in El Paso. Entries must be made online at a cost of $40 per entry.

You can also contact tournament organizer Fred Flores via email at aflores@myhousesportsgear.com or by calling (915) 497-9649.

Individual medals will be awarded to those finishing in first through sixth place in each division.

Weigh-ins are scheduled to take place on March 1st from 5-10 p.m. at the Coliseum for all open divisions and then 3-5 p.m. on Saturday for rookie divisions.