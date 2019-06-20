Community Champions: Young boxer shines at state competition

Community Champions: Boxer wins state title

El Paso, TX - Summer vacation for Ivy Enriquez means she has more time to train.

At 12-years old, she's already one of the best boxers in the state.

When Ivy steps in the ring, it's all business, and her father, Sergio Enriquez, notices the change in attitude.

"She's not that sweet little girl that I know," Sergio Enriquez said. "She turns into, I guess a monster I would say."

Sergio Enriquez is also Ivy's trainer.

The family's backyard looks like a boxing gym with several punching bags.

Earlier this month, Ivy won a state championship in her weight class.

For the father and daughter team, it was years of dedication that finally paid off.

Ivy described the feeling of seeing her dad's reaction to her winning the title.

"He was happy. He felt very proud of me," Ivy Enriquez said. "He is my dad and my coach and it's just fun because I get to travel with him."

"The way she has developed to love this sport, she on does it on her own, it's just amazing," Sergio Enriquez said.

As state champion, Ivy will represent Texas at next week's national junior olympics.

Ivy knows she'll have to bring her very best.

"It takes a lot more work cause I have to work harder because I don't know what to expect when I go to nationals," Ivy Enriquez said. "But going to nationals just makes me want to work harder and help myself get better."



As Ivy's boxing journey continues, she hopes other girls will find their passion as well, no matter the sport

"Make sure you work hard. Make sure you love what you're doing," Ivy Enriquez said.

