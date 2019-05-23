Sports

Community Champions: Students compete at first-ever unified flag football competition

Posted: May 22, 2019 03:30 PM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:47 PM MDT

Eight different local schools brought flag football teams to the SAC Wednesday for some friendly competition as part of the first-ever Unified Flag Football Tournament. 

Each team featured players with intellectual disabilities and students without disabilities in an event supported by Special Olympics of El Paso. 

Montwood's team featured Kieran Johnson, who made headlines when he ran for a touchdown in the fall in Montwood's game against Socorro.  He got another chance to live out his dream Wednesday in the same venue where he scored his memorable touchdown last season. 

"For me it's an honor because I really love football.  Football is everything to me," said Johnson.  "Every day I practice at home." 

SISD Director of Special Education Richard Ortega said the tournament was designed to have fun but also allow students to meet new friends. 

"Obviously, they're here to compete.  But for our kids and anybody really, it's about having fun.  And we wanted to show true sportsmanship with our players playing united.  So that's the goal - playing united, having fun, and competing," said Ortega.

The eight teams came from five different local school districts and competed for several hours Wednesday with the support of cheerleading squads and their families. 

"For me it's an honor, and to make my family proud up there in the stands and everyone else, it's making me happy.  So, I'm happy to be here right now with my teammates and friends," said Johnson.  

 

 

