Sports

Community Champion: NMSU star Brooke Salas is leaving a legacy

Posted: Jan 30, 2019 05:49 PM MST

Updated: Jan 30, 2019 10:55 PM MST

New Mexico State star Brooke Salas described herself as "a role player" when she first stepped foot on campus as a freshman. 

A lot has changed since then. 

Salas is currently tied for fifth in scoring in program history and is already the all-time leader in blocks despite only standing 5'11". 

She has a chance to potentially move up to second all-time in scoring by the end of this season, although she's more focused on wins than records. 

"Scoring and the records and stuff is really cool, and I'm very humbled.  But I want to win.  At the end of the day, I just want to win games," said Salas. 

The Aggie star has done plenty of winning in her career helping lead NMSU to two WAC Tournament titles and a 5-1 record in WAC play so far this season.  

That record has them tied with UMKC at the top of the standings.  Those two teams get together at UMKC on Thursday with sole possession of first on the line. 

"I'm very excited with this team.  I think we have a lot more to accomplish this year," said Salas. "I think we're capable of a lot more.  Our potential is just through the roof."

Salas has become whatever her team has needed her to be in recent years.  Head coach Brooke Atkinson says there's no task too tall for Salas. 

"The thing about Brooke is her game just continues to grow.  You know, like she's not just a scorer or a shooter.  She just has a great feel for the game.  She has great instincts, you know, which creates a lot for her defensively, offensively," said Atkinson. 

And while there's still plenty of time to add to her legacy, Salas can already rest easy knowing she's left a legacy at New Mexico State both on and off the court.  

"Hopefully, I've made somewhat of an impression on the community and the people I've met along the way," she said. "And hopefully they have nice things to say about me." 
 

