Community Champion: Campbell Bowden honored for off-the-court work

Campbell Bowden honored for volunteer work

Coronado volleyball star Campbell Bowden has left an impact on El Paso that extends far beyond the boundaries of the court.

Bowden, who is on her way to play volleyball at Baylor, was honored Friday afternoon for her work with children in our community.

Ever since she was in the seventh grade, Bowden has volunteered at the Chihuahuita Recreation Center downtown where she's mentored, taught, and inspired young children.

Wayne Thornton of the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department presented Bowden with several gifts Friday at the rec center to thank her for her efforts over the years.

He also presented her with two separate checks. Though they weren't good for money, they were good for a total of 11 million hugs, kisses, and "thank you's."

"It was so special. I had no idea that this was going to be happening. And honestly, my family and I don't do this to get recognition," said Bowden. "We do it just to, honestly, glorify God and give these kids a light at the end of the tunnel and to show them that they're so loved, and they're so worth it."

Bowden's on-the-court achievements are certainly impressive as well.

The former Thunderbird was named a 2018 Under Armour All-American and recorded a school record 1,920 kills during her career.

Her senior campaign saw her rank in the top eight nationally in all major hitting categories including kill percentage (60%, second nationally) and kills per set (7.3, third nationally).

She was also the MaxPreps National Athlete of the Month in November of 2017.

But that's not what makes her a Community Champion today.

Instead, it's her tireless efforts to make our city just a little brighter that has her in the spotlight once again.

"It was really a blessing that we got placed at this center because this is one of the [most]-impoverished areas in El Paso," said Bowden. "So, I just wanted to teach these kids that no matter what you go through, anything is possible."