Sports

Community Champion: Campbell Bowden honored for off-the-court work

Posted: May 24, 2019 05:36 PM MDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 06:45 PM MDT

Campbell Bowden honored for volunteer work

Coronado volleyball star Campbell Bowden has left an impact on El Paso that extends far beyond the boundaries of the court. 

Bowden, who is on her way to play volleyball at Baylor, was honored Friday afternoon for her work with children in our community. 

Ever since she was in the seventh grade, Bowden has volunteered at the Chihuahuita Recreation Center downtown where she's mentored, taught, and inspired young children. 

Wayne Thornton of the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department presented Bowden with several gifts Friday at the rec center to thank her for her efforts over the years. 

He also presented her with two separate checks.  Though they weren't good for money, they were good for a total of 11 million hugs, kisses, and "thank you's." 

"It was so special.  I had no idea that this was going to be happening.  And honestly, my family and I don't do this to get recognition," said Bowden. "We do it just to, honestly, glorify God and give these kids a light at the end of the tunnel and to show them that they're so loved, and they're so worth it." 

Bowden's on-the-court achievements are certainly impressive as well.  

The former Thunderbird was named a 2018 Under Armour All-American and recorded a school record 1,920 kills during her career. 

Her senior campaign saw her rank in the top eight nationally in all major hitting categories including kill percentage (60%, second nationally) and kills per set (7.3, third nationally). 

She was also the MaxPreps National Athlete of the Month in November of 2017. 

But that's not what makes her a Community Champion today. 

Instead, it's her tireless efforts to make our city just a little brighter that has her in the spotlight once again. 

"It was really a blessing that we got placed at this center because this is one of the [most]-impoverished areas in El Paso," said Bowden. "So, I just wanted to teach these kids that no matter what you go through, anything is possible."

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

News
10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Education
Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Weather
Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

News
On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

Economy
20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

US & World
States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

News
On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Lifestyle
PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

News
On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

News
Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

News
On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Sports
Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

News
On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

News
On this day: May 17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: May 17

Pets
America's most popular dog, cat names
Win McNamee/Getty Images

America's most popular dog, cat names

US & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: May 16
Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 16

News
On this day: May 15
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

On this day: May 15