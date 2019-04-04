Community Champion: Bel Air looks to continue run against Eastlake in playoffs

Bel Air soccer is on a roll

The Bel Air boys soccer team has been selected as this week's Community Champion sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

The Highlanders are a remarkable 23-1 so far this year and have cruised through the first two rounds of the state playoffs in 5A.

Big Red has defeated Canutillo and Amarillo already by a combined score of 7-0 to reach the regional quarterfinals.

But things don't get any easier there as the Highlanders are set to meet another talented squad from El Paso - the Eastlake Falcons.

The two powerhouses will square off Thursday at 5 p.m. at the SAC with Bel Air looking to beat Eastlake for the third time already this season.

Bel Air's two victories thus far over the Falcons have appeared easy (6-1 and 6-2), but the Highlanders know how dangerous their opponent can be.

In a testament to the quality of soccer played in the Sun City, Del Valle is also still alive in the 5A playoffs and will meet Wichita Falls Thursday for the right to advance to the regional semifinals.