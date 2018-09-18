Coach Dimel pleased with his defense

dimel

El Paso, Texas -

The Battle of I-10 is this Saturday and one team is going to walk away with their first win of the season.

Coach Dana Dimel and the Miners held their press conference Monday the 17th of September and ABC-7 was there.

Offensively they are still trying to figure out what is going to be the answer. Coach brought up how they started the second half going three and out really put a damper on the offense.

The game didn't go the way coach wanted but he did see some bright spots.

Specifically in his defense who held an SEC team to under 30 points.

This is what he had to say, "We played a really good defensive football game holding them to just 24 points. Which is the least amount of points we have held a power five opponent for a long long time. 20 years maybe 30 years. So I was pleased with that."