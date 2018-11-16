Chihuahuas unveil new look

Courtesy El Paso Chihuahuas

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas are getting a new look.

The team held an unveiling event at Southwest University Park Thursday afternoon.

The most noticeable change is to the Chihuahua image, which can be found on a black jersey.

The dog is now in profile, wearing a sombrero and howling. That same jersey also has trim on its sleeves resembling a serape.

The team revealed updates to the El Paso and EP logos as well, and a change to the Diablos throwback uniforms, returning to the purple and white look.

The new items are now available for purchase at the Chihuahuas Durango Team Shop and online.

The reveal also included the announcement of tickets for the 2019 Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game and Home Run Derby ticket bundles will be made available to the general public on Cyber Monday.

The 2019 Triple-A Baseball Home Run Derby is on July 8, 2019 and the 2019 Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game is on July 10, 2019.

