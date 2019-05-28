Chihuahuas sweep doubleheader Monday against Fresno

Chihuahuas play doubleheader Monday

The El Paso Chihuahuas won both games of a doubleheader Monday at Fresno after Sunday's contest was rained out.

El Paso's record is now 33-18 after the two-game sweep of the Grizzlies.

Game one was only scheduled for seven innings to try to fit both games into the same night, but the teams ended up needing nine innings to decide the winner.

Tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth, El Paso's Jason Vosler delivered an RBI single to give the Chihuahuas a 3-2 lead which they would not relinquish in the bottom half of the inning.

After game one's 3-2 win, game two proved to be a bit easier, as the Dogs cruised to a 6-1 win thanks to three runs in the first and three runs in the seventh.

Game two of the doubleheader was also scheduled for just seven innings, and that's all the Chihuahuas needed.

Jason Vosler again proved to be the difference-maker with an RBI double in the first and a two-run homer in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Fresno fell to 26-25 on the season after Monday's results.

The two teams will meet again for the series finale Tuesday night at 7:35 p.m. MT.