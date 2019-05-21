Chihuahuas score franchise record 21 runs in win over Albuquerque
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas set a new franchise record for runs in a game in their 21-10 win over Albuquerque Monday night.
The Chihuahuas got out of the gate swinging, taking a 12-0 lead in the second inning. By the fifth inning, the Dogs were up 18-4.
All nine Chihuahuas starting players had at least one extra-base. Josh Naylor and Jacob Scavuzzo both hit two homeruns each.
The Chihuahuas will be back home Tuesday night for a series against Reno. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
