Chihuahuas release complete 2019 schedule

Chihuahuas release 2019 schedule

The 2018 season just wrapped up two days ago, but the Chihuahuas are already turning the page to 2019.

On Tuesday the team released its schedule for next season - a season that will include El Paso hosting the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game and other events such as the home run derby from July 8-10.

“The Chihuahuas ownership and staff are looking forward to the All-Star season filled with new promotions, fun, and events. Our sixth season will also see our 3-millionth fan!” said Sr. Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor.

The regular season kicks off on April 4 at home against Las Vegas.

The Chihuahuas racked up 82 regular season wins in 2018, setting a franchise record, and also claimed their fourth consecutive division title.

The Dogs then battled back admirably after falling behind 0-2 in their PCL semifinal series with Fresno, forcing a game five. However, the Grizzlies defeated the Chihuahuas Sunday to book their spot in the PCL Championship Series.

Check out the 2019 schedule below:

DATE TEAM AFFILIATE

-8 Las Vegas 51s New York Mets

-11 at Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

-15 at Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

-18 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

-22 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

-28 at Las Vegas 51s New York Mets

- at Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros

-6 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

-10 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

-14 at Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

-20 at Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

-24 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

- at Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros

- Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

-6 at Iowa Cubs Chicago Cubs

-10 at Omaha Storm Chasers Kansas City Royals

-14 New Orleans Baby Cakes Miami Marlins

-18 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

-24 at Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

-28 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

- Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros

-7 at Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

-10 Triple-A All-Star Game El Paso, Texas

-14 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

-18 at Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

-21 at Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

-25 at Las Vegas 51s New York Mets

-28 Las Vegas 51s New York Mets

- at Nashville Sounds Oakland A’s

-5 at Memphis Redbirds St. Louis Cardinals

-9 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

-13 San Antonio Missions Milwaukee Brewers

-18 at Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

-21 Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros

-25 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

-29 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

- at Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants