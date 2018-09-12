Sports

Chihuahuas release complete 2019 schedule

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 09:25 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 09:30 PM MDT

Chihuahuas release 2019 schedule

The 2018 season just wrapped up two days ago, but the Chihuahuas are already turning the page to 2019.

On Tuesday the team released its schedule for next season - a season that will include El Paso hosting the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game and other events such as the home run derby from July 8-10. 

“The Chihuahuas ownership and staff are looking forward to the All-Star season filled with new promotions, fun, and events. Our sixth season will also see our 3-millionth fan!” said Sr. Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor. 

The regular season kicks off on April 4 at home against Las Vegas. 

The Chihuahuas racked up 82 regular season wins in 2018, setting a franchise record, and also claimed their fourth consecutive division title. 

The Dogs then battled back admirably after falling behind 0-2 in their PCL semifinal series with Fresno, forcing a game five.  However, the Grizzlies defeated the Chihuahuas Sunday to book their spot in the PCL Championship Series. 

Check out the 2019 schedule below: 

DATE                                       TEAM                                                   AFFILIATE

April 4-8                                  Las Vegas 51s                                 New York Mets

April 9-11                               at Tacoma Rainiers                       Seattle Mariners

April 12-15                             at Reno Aces                                   Arizona Diamondbacks

April 16-18                             Tacoma Rainiers                            Seattle Mariners

April 19-22                             Reno Aces                                        Arizona Diamondbacks

April 24-28                             at Las Vegas 51s                             New York Mets

April 29-May 2                      at Fresno Grizzlies                         Houston Astros

May 3-6                                   Salt Lake Bees                                Los Angeles Angels

May 7-10                                 Albuquerque Isotopes                  Colorado Rockies

May 11-14                              at Sacramento River Cats            San Francisco Giants

May 16-20                              at Albuquerque Isotopes             Colorado Rockies

May 21-24                              Reno Aces                                        Arizona Diamondbacks

May 25-May 28                     at Fresno Grizzlies                         Houston Astros

May 29-June 2                       Tacoma Rainiers                            Seattle Mariners

June 4-6                                   at Iowa Cubs                                   Chicago Cubs

June 7-10                                at Omaha Storm Chasers              Kansas City Royals

June 12-14                              New Orleans Baby Cakes             Miami Marlins

June 15-18                              Oklahoma City Dodgers               Los Angeles Dodgers

June 20-24                              at Tacoma Rainiers                       Seattle Mariners

June 25-28                              Sacramento River Cats                 San Francisco Giants

June 29-July 3                        Fresno Grizzlies                             Houston Astros

July 4-7                                    at Salt Lake Bees                            Los Angeles Angels

 

July 8-10                                 Triple-A All-Star Game              El Paso, Texas

 

July 11-14                               Albuquerque Isotopes                  Colorado Rockies

July 15-18                               at Reno Aces                                   Arizona Diamondbacks

July 19-21                               at Albuquerque Isotopes             Colorado Rockies

July 23-25                               at Las Vegas 51s                             New York Mets

July 26-28                               Las Vegas 51s                                 New York Mets

July 30-August 1                    at Nashville Sounds                       Oakland A’s

August 2-5                              at Memphis Redbirds                    St. Louis Cardinals

August 7-9                              Round Rock Express                     Texas Rangers

August 10-13                         San Antonio Missions                   Milwaukee Brewers

August 15-18                         at Salt Lake Bees                            Los Angeles Angels

August 19-21                         Fresno Grizzlies                             Houston Astros

August 22-25                         Sacramento River Cats                 San Francisco Giants

August 26-29                         Salt Lake Bees                                Los Angeles Angels

August 30-September 2      at Sacramento River Cats            San Francisco Giants

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


