Chihuahuas release complete 2019 schedule
The 2018 season just wrapped up two days ago, but the Chihuahuas are already turning the page to 2019.
On Tuesday the team released its schedule for next season - a season that will include El Paso hosting the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game and other events such as the home run derby from July 8-10.
“The Chihuahuas ownership and staff are looking forward to the All-Star season filled with new promotions, fun, and events. Our sixth season will also see our 3-millionth fan!” said Sr. Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor.
The regular season kicks off on April 4 at home against Las Vegas.
The Chihuahuas racked up 82 regular season wins in 2018, setting a franchise record, and also claimed their fourth consecutive division title.
The Dogs then battled back admirably after falling behind 0-2 in their PCL semifinal series with Fresno, forcing a game five. However, the Grizzlies defeated the Chihuahuas Sunday to book their spot in the PCL Championship Series.
Check out the 2019 schedule below:
DATE TEAM AFFILIATE
April 4-8 Las Vegas 51s New York Mets
April 9-11 at Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners
April 12-15 at Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks
April 16-18 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners
April 19-22 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks
April 24-28 at Las Vegas 51s New York Mets
April 29-May 2 at Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros
May 3-6 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels
May 7-10 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
May 11-14 at Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants
May 16-20 at Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
May 21-24 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks
May 25-May 28 at Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros
May 29-June 2 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners
June 4-6 at Iowa Cubs Chicago Cubs
June 7-10 at Omaha Storm Chasers Kansas City Royals
June 12-14 New Orleans Baby Cakes Miami Marlins
June 15-18 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers
June 20-24 at Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners
June 25-28 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants
June 29-July 3 Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros
July 4-7 at Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels
July 8-10 Triple-A All-Star Game El Paso, Texas
July 11-14 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
July 15-18 at Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks
July 19-21 at Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies
July 23-25 at Las Vegas 51s New York Mets
July 26-28 Las Vegas 51s New York Mets
July 30-August 1 at Nashville Sounds Oakland A’s
August 2-5 at Memphis Redbirds St. Louis Cardinals
August 7-9 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers
August 10-13 San Antonio Missions Milwaukee Brewers
August 15-18 at Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels
August 19-21 Fresno Grizzlies Houston Astros
August 22-25 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants
August 26-29 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels
August 30-September 2 at Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants