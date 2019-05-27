Chihuahuas postponed until tomorrow
Fresno, California - The El Paso Chihuahuas were postponed today.
Rain in the Fresno California area was too much and the tarps coving the field would not be enough.
Both teams have decided to play two games on Monday the 27th.
They will be seven inning games so they can both be played in time.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
US & World Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Entertainment Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF
US & World CNN Video
News Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
News NASA
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music
Education Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Weather Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN
News Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
Economy iStock / gchutka
US & World Nicky J Sims/Getty Images
News Dave Thompson/Getty Images
Health iStock/martinturzak
Health iStock/LuisPortugal
News Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
News Tom Pennington/Getty Images
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Sports Rob Carr/Getty Images
News Jason Merritt/Getty Images